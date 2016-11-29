Man recovering following shooting across from GPTC, 2 in LPD custody

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) – Delshawn Simmons is currently in stable condition after suffering three gunshot wounds to the torso following a fight between multiple parties in the parking lot of KC Distributors.

On Monday Lawton Police responded to KC Distributors located at 4513 Southwest Lee Boulevard around 3:00 p.m. following reports of a disturbance. The suspect and three others fled the scene in a vehicle. An off-duty officer was in the area and followed the vehicle after hearing the gun shots. The vehicle came to a stop at Northwest 31st Street and Gore Boulevard, and the suspects got out of the vehicle and fled on foot. The off-duty officer chased the suspects and detained them as uniformed officers arrived to assist him.

Two people, including the suspected shooter, are in custody now. Police are still trying to figure out what led to the shooting.

