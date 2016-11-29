Robert Long sentenced to life for March homicide in Lawton - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Robert Long sentenced to life for March homicide in Lawton

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Life in prison with the possibility of parole is the sentence for a Lawton man convicted of murder.

Robert Long was found guilty last month in the shooting death of Johnny Allen.Investigators say Long robbed and killed Allen at a Lawton motel in March 2014. He was charged with 1st-degree murder.

Long was tried twice this year, the first ended in a hung jury. In the second trial, Long was convicted of felony murder and attempted robbery.

In Oklahoma, a life sentence amounts to 45 years in prison. Long must serve 32 years before he's eligible for parole.

