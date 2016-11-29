Man charged in murder of Duncan woman

STEPHENS COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- The man suspected of killing a 20-year-old Duncan woman has been officially charged with first-degree murder. A felony arrest warrant was issued for Baltazar Sanchez-Garcia for the first-degree murder of Linda Salazar on November 29.

Baltazar Sanchez-Garcia was initially considered a person of interest in the crime which happened on or about November 5. Ms. Salazar’s body was discovered in a shed in southwest Marlow by law enforcement on November 7. Her throat had been slashed and her SUV was missing.

Sanchez-Garcia was charged with larceny in connection to the vehicle.

There was a turn in the case last week as Stephens County Sheriff Wayne McKinney says lab results from the crime scene developed Sanchez-Garcia as a suspect in the murder.

Sheriff McKinney said Sanchez-Garcia was in the country illegally and there is a possibility that he may have fled to Mexico. If that is the case, the murder charge could help extradite him back to Oklahoma to face charges. Sanchez-Garcia has a bond of $1,000,000 for the murder and $500,000 for larceny.

Sanchez-Garcia remains on the run. He was last believed to be in the north Texas area. Stephens County District Attorney Jason Hicks said that, “Sanchez-Garcia is a dangerous individual that needs to be apprehended as quickly as possible.” If anyone has any information regarding Sanchez-Garcia’s whereabouts contact your local law enforcement agency and the Stephens County Sheriff’s Department at 580-255-3131.



