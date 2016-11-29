Retired General speaks to elementary students about the importance of school

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Almor West Elementary School’s 4th and 5th graders received a special visitor today.

Retired General Ben Robinson came to the school to speak on the importance of doing well in school. Robinson is the owner of Sentry One and has tons of aviation experience.

Fifth-grade teacher Tonya Bond says that is it important to get kids excited about their future.

“I think the main thing is bringing more employers and more career fields into our schools at the young age to get the kids interested and get the kids thinking about what they want to do with their future, so I think this is a great way for that to happen,” said Bond.

Retired General Robinson spent over an hour teaching the children the importance of math and science and how what they are doing now can be used in a career field in the future.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.