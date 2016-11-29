Altus FD offers free smoke detectors to residents - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Altus FD offers free smoke detectors to residents

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
(Source Altus Fire Department) (Source Altus Fire Department)

ALTUS, OK (KSWO)- The Altus Fire/Rescue Department has smoke detector program sponsored by the Altus Fire Union (Firefighters Local 2749). This program allows homeowners to receive a free installation of 1 smoke detector on each level of your home.

“Our goal is to reduce fire deaths and to educate to the public the importance of maintaining a working smoke detector,” says Altus Fire Chief Kyle Davis.

For the past 29 years, the Altus Fire Department has installed over 2,500 free smoke detectors. This is an average of over 85 a year.

Here are some smoke detector preparedness tips from the Altus Fire Department:

  • Place a smoke alarm on every level of your home and outside sleeping areas. If you keep bedroom doors shut, place a smoke alarm in each room. Install detectors away from windows, doors and air ducts as this may interfere with its operation. Dust and debris can also interfere with its operation.
  • Test smoke alarms monthly and change your batteries.
  • Teach children what the smoke alarm sounds like and what to do when they hear it. Plan regular fire drills to practice your escape plan ensuring everyone in your home knows exactly what to do when the smoke alarm sounds. Every plan should include two ways out and a meeting place.
  • Replace your alarms every 10 years or as recommended by the manufacturer.

Fire statistics show that working smoke alarms can double your chances of survival in a home fire. If you would like to know more information on fire safety or to have a smoke detector installed, please contact the Altus Fire Department at 580-481-2231 or badams@altusok.gov.

