Gov Fallin named vice-chair of President-Elect Donald Trump's Transition Team

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- Oklahoma Governor Mary Fallin will join several other vice-chairs on President-Elect Donald Trump's Transition Team.



She joins about a dozen other members including former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and Doctor Ben Carson.



Donald Trump announced earlier this month that Vice President-Elect Mike Pence will serve as the transition team's chairman and Rick Dearborn as it's executive director.

Governor Fallin met with Trump in New York City last week.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.