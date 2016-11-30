Most Wanted Wednesday: Lawton residential burglary suspects at large

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The Lawton Crime Stoppers & Drug Busters of Southwest Oklahoma and the Lawton Police Department need your help locating and identifying the suspects involved in the burglary of a residence in which multiple items were stolen on November 26.

If you can identify the suspects or know where they are located, call Crime Stoppers at 580-355-INFO or submit your tip online at www.lawtoncrimestoppers.com. As always, you will remain anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest and charges being filed, you may be eligible for a cash reward.

