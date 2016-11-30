Vancleave taken in to custody in Grady County, faces charges in Comanche County burglaries

COMANCHE COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- Payton Ty Vancleave has been taken into custody and is in the Grady County Jail in Chickasha. Vancleave was wanted in connection to several burglaries throughout Oklahoma.

Vancleave was arrested on Monday for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle as well as an active warrant out of Texas County. Another grand larceny warrant is in process. In the last burglary, a saddle, a generator, and two dirt bikes (one is a Yamaha TTR-110) were taken.

A detective from the Comanche County Sheriff's Department will be going to Grady County to talk to Vancleave and he will eventually be extradited to face charges in Comanche County.

