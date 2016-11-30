EPA, BIA, and Choctaw Nation celebrate safer drinking water at school

HARTSHORNE, OK (KSWO) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the Choctaw Nation and the Bureau of Indian Affairs recognized Jones Academy for successfully addressing water quality challenges and providing safer drinking water for their students.

“At EPA, it’s our job to help every community have equal access to clean air, water, and land,” said Regional Administrator Ron Curry. “This example shows how tribes, local leaders, and EPA develop solutions to make communities great places to live, play and work.”

In May of 2014, Jones Academy was issued an administrative order to correct disinfection by-product violations. The EPA, Jones Academy, Choctaw Nation, Eastern Oklahoma Tribal Schools, and local stakeholders to developed a plan to modify the existing water treatment system.

The project supported EPA’s EJ 2020 action plan, which is the five-year plan for achieving environmental justice goals by focusing attention on environmental and public health issues and challenges facing the nation’s minority, low-income, tribal and indigenous populations

