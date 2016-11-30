CU adjunct professor arrested for DUI, reckless driving - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

CU adjunct professor arrested for DUI, reckless driving

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect
Richard Dolman (Source Lawton Police Department) Richard Dolman (Source Lawton Police Department)
(Source Sooner Hot Rod and 4x4) (Source Sooner Hot Rod and 4x4)
(Source Sooner Hot Rod and 4x4) (Source Sooner Hot Rod and 4x4)
(Source Sooner Hot Rod and 4x4) (Source Sooner Hot Rod and 4x4)
(Source Sooner Hot Rod and 4x4) (Source Sooner Hot Rod and 4x4)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A Cameron adjunct professor was arrested yesterday following a traffic accident on Sheridan Road and Rogers Lane.

Richard William Dolman, 32, was driving a silver Dodge pickup just before two yesterday afternoon. He struck several curbs and a guardrail at 38th Street and Rogers Lane. At one point, Dolman drove into oncoming traffic before hopping a curb and continuing eastbound on Rogers. While taking the Sheridan Road exit, Dolman struck a street sign and came to a rest facing the wrong way on the Sheridan Road on-ramp.

Dolman left the scene of the accident but was apprehended by an off-duty officer at Sheridan Road and Ozmun. Dolman asked police repeatedly “what happened?” Dolman admitted to police that he had been “huffing.” Four empty cans of duster were found in the vehicle along with two new cans.

Following is the statement from Cameron University:

Cameron University can confirm that Richard Dolman is currently employed as an adjunct professor.   He had no classes scheduled on the day of the incident. The university will take appropriate disciplinary action pending the outcome of the police investigation and any resulting charges.

He has been charged with reckless driving, leaving the scene of a property accident, and DUI.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Arkansas poised to carry out first execution since 2005

    Arkansas poised to carry out first execution since 2005

    Friday, April 21 2017 12:11 AM EDT2017-04-21 04:11:29 GMT
    Friday, April 21 2017 12:11 AM EDT2017-04-21 04:11:29 GMT
    (Stephen B. Thornton/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP). In this Monday evening, April 17, 2017 photo, the sun sets behind clouds over an Arkansas State Police command post outside the Varner Unit of the Arkansas Department of Correction near Varner...(Stephen B. Thornton/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP). In this Monday evening, April 17, 2017 photo, the sun sets behind clouds over an Arkansas State Police command post outside the Varner Unit of the Arkansas Department of Correction near Varner...

    While the latest court rulings could be overturned, Arkansas now faces an uphill battle to execute any inmates before the end of April, when one of its lethal injection drugs expires.

    While the latest court rulings could be overturned, Arkansas now faces an uphill battle to execute any inmates before the end of April, when one of its lethal injection drugs expires.

  • Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

  • White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

    •   
Powered by Frankly