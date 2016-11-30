CU adjunct professor arrested for DUI, reckless driving

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A Cameron adjunct professor was arrested yesterday following a traffic accident on Sheridan Road and Rogers Lane.

Richard William Dolman, 32, was driving a silver Dodge pickup just before two yesterday afternoon. He struck several curbs and a guardrail at 38th Street and Rogers Lane. At one point, Dolman drove into oncoming traffic before hopping a curb and continuing eastbound on Rogers. While taking the Sheridan Road exit, Dolman struck a street sign and came to a rest facing the wrong way on the Sheridan Road on-ramp.

Dolman left the scene of the accident but was apprehended by an off-duty officer at Sheridan Road and Ozmun. Dolman asked police repeatedly “what happened?” Dolman admitted to police that he had been “huffing.” Four empty cans of duster were found in the vehicle along with two new cans.

Following is the statement from Cameron University:

Cameron University can confirm that Richard Dolman is currently employed as an adjunct professor. He had no classes scheduled on the day of the incident. The university will take appropriate disciplinary action pending the outcome of the police investigation and any resulting charges.

He has been charged with reckless driving, leaving the scene of a property accident, and DUI.

