Lawton Ballet Theatre performs The Nutcracker for Pioneer Park Elementary

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Students at Pioneer Park Elementary were treated to a live performance of The Nutcracker today courtesy of the Lawton Ballet Theatre.

The performance came about after a teacher called the about taking the kids there on a field trip.

The Theatre was unable to meet their request because they only perform on the weekend, but they came up with something even better by taking the show to the kids.

"It's really important for kids to be exposed to classical ballet. I think it's a really incredible opportunity for us to come share something that we're so passionate about with them," said Katie Veenheizen with the Lawton Ballet Theatre.

Veenheizen invites everyone to come out and watch the full show December 16, 17 and 18 at Cameron University.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

