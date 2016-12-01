Altus Eagle Scout donates $2.3K to police K-9 program

Pictured from left to right are Jacob’s parents Dan and Jeri Lyn Donahue, Chief of Police Tim Murphy, Jacob, Altus police department K-9 handlers Master Officer Jerry Downen and Sgt. Don Wood.

ALTUS, OK (KSWO)- An Altus Eagle Scout went out of the way to make sure that the K-9 officers with the Altus Police Department are safe.

Troop 212 Eagle Scout Jacob Donahue donated $2,300 dollars to the Altus Police Department’s K-9 program. Jacob began the project in July.

“Jacob has obviously put in a lot hard work and effort toward this worthwhile project. We are extremely grateful and say thank you to Jacob and his parents, Dan and Jeri Lyn, for the donation,” said Altus Police Chief Tim Murphy.

The money raised by Jacob will be used to purchase “KOOL YOUR K-9” or K-9 Heat Alarm temperature monitoring system to install in the Altus police department's two K-9 units. If an alarm condition is activated, the K-9 Handler honks the horn, activates the lights and siren activation and drops the rear windows automatically.

Along with donor contributions, Jacob held K-9 demonstrations with the Altus Air Force Base’s 97th Security Forces Squadron K-9 unit and the Altus police department’s K-9 unit to raise the money.

