Comanche Nation Off High Risk Status

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- On November 21, The Bureau of Indian Affairs sent a letter to the Comanche Nation acknowledging the completion of all corrective actions to obtain removal of the “High-Risk Contractor/Grantee” status.

“This is great news for the Comanche Nation. The Federal Government has taken the Sovereign Comanche Nation off of ‘High Risk.’ Please take time to thank our Tribal Administrator, Business Committee, and the numerous employees that worked their entire past fiscal year to take us to a progressive and fiscally responsible organization.,” William Nelson, Comanche Nation Chairman, said.

“This is quite an accomplishment,” said Denise Karty, Comanche Nation Compliance Director. “I was hired to get the Tribe off of High Risk. It took three years to get, and now applying for grants will be easier and more promising.”

The “High Risk” status was imposed in June of 2008. The status did hinder the tribe in attaining some grants. Comanche Nation is now eligible to receive federal funding up front. According to Karty, this will eliminate the using of gaming money.

“This shows the BIA has faith in this administration and is working with us,” said Comanche Nation Vice Chairman, Susan Cothren. “We had to prove ourselves to them, and we did. Now, we can pursue more grants to help our Comanche People.”

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.