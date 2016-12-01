Lawton’s 1st Annual ‘Christmas Crawl’ is Saturday - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Lawton’s 1st Annual ‘Christmas Crawl’ is Saturday

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source Lawton Proud) (Source Lawton Proud)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Christmas Crawl shoppers are in for a treat this Saturday, December 3. Beginning bright and early at 7:30 a.m., locally owned boutiques, stores, and restaurants will open their doors and offer big savings to Lawton Christmas shoppers.

“We hope to see a lot of people come out… and support out local businesses. It’s a great opportunity for shoppers to save money and check out some of our community’s unique stores that they may not know about,” said Debra Welch, the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce president.

Simply stop by the Brew Coffee House inside of Cherry Berry on the corner of Sheridan and Gore to pick up your “I shopped local” sticker to be eligible for discounts from a variety of locations for the rest of the day. You can also get a list of the more than thirty participating businesses and a map to which ones are offering hot chocolate, wassail, cookies, gift wrapping services.

Shoppers are sure to find great deals on clothes, shoes, food, home décor, electronics, jewelry, crafts, book, beauty/spa services, and more. This event is sponsored by Lawton Proud, Lawton Marketing Group, and the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Arkansas poised to carry out first execution since 2005

    Arkansas poised to carry out first execution since 2005

    Friday, April 21 2017 12:18 AM EDT2017-04-21 04:18:12 GMT
    Friday, April 21 2017 12:18 AM EDT2017-04-21 04:18:12 GMT
    (Stephen B. Thornton/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP). In this Monday evening, April 17, 2017 photo, the sun sets behind clouds over an Arkansas State Police command post outside the Varner Unit of the Arkansas Department of Correction near Varner...(Stephen B. Thornton/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP). In this Monday evening, April 17, 2017 photo, the sun sets behind clouds over an Arkansas State Police command post outside the Varner Unit of the Arkansas Department of Correction near Varner...

    While the latest court rulings could be overturned, Arkansas now faces an uphill battle to execute any inmates before the end of April, when one of its lethal injection drugs expires.

    While the latest court rulings could be overturned, Arkansas now faces an uphill battle to execute any inmates before the end of April, when one of its lethal injection drugs expires.

  • Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

  • White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

    •   
Powered by Frankly