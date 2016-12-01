Lawton’s 1st Annual ‘Christmas Crawl’ is Saturday

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Christmas Crawl shoppers are in for a treat this Saturday, December 3. Beginning bright and early at 7:30 a.m., locally owned boutiques, stores, and restaurants will open their doors and offer big savings to Lawton Christmas shoppers.

“We hope to see a lot of people come out… and support out local businesses. It’s a great opportunity for shoppers to save money and check out some of our community’s unique stores that they may not know about,” said Debra Welch, the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce president.

Simply stop by the Brew Coffee House inside of Cherry Berry on the corner of Sheridan and Gore to pick up your “I shopped local” sticker to be eligible for discounts from a variety of locations for the rest of the day. You can also get a list of the more than thirty participating businesses and a map to which ones are offering hot chocolate, wassail, cookies, gift wrapping services.

Shoppers are sure to find great deals on clothes, shoes, food, home décor, electronics, jewelry, crafts, book, beauty/spa services, and more. This event is sponsored by Lawton Proud, Lawton Marketing Group, and the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce.

