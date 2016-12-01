Altus Public Schools Music Building burglarized, suspect at large

ALTUS, OK (KSWO)- Between November 23 and 25, the Altus High School Music Building was burglarized. The suspect(s) broke a hole in the safety glass of the front door.

A black, fire-resistant sentry safe was taken from the choir room office along with more than $3,000 from the all-school production performance.

If any information is discovered that may be relevant to this investigation, call Altus Public Schools Campus Police at 580-471-8908, the Altus/Jackson County Crime stoppers at 580 482-TIPS (8477), or email knewton@altusps.com. You can remain anonymous and you could be eligible for a cash reward.

