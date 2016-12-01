Friday is the final day of Duncan Rotary’s 59th Annual Christmas Auction

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)– Duncan’s 59th Annual Rotary Christmas Auction to raise money for clothes and shoes for local children in need concludes Friday evening.

“The more money we are able to raise, the more children we are able to help,” said Christmas Auction Chair, Dr. Brendhan Fritts.

Last year, 325 children were served through this event.

“This event would not be possible without the generosity of our local businesses and the individuals in our community who have a heart for helping children… We are asking the community to call in, keep the bids coming, so we can finish strong,” said Chapter President Yancy Spivey.

Funds are raised through a nightly live auction for anything from stocking stuffers and gift certificates to sporting event tickets, jewelry, and medical services. This year you can even bid for the opportunity for your child to co-marshal the Christmas Parade on Saturday or for your child to be picked up from school in a fire or police vehicle!

The Rotary Christmas Auction is live from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. and can be seen on Cable One Channel 60 for viewers in the Duncan area. To watch live online, visit duncanauction.org.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.