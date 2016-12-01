Friday is the final day of Duncan Rotary’s 59th Annual Christmas - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Friday is the final day of Duncan Rotary’s 59th Annual Christmas Auction

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)– Duncan’s 59th Annual Rotary Christmas Auction to raise money for clothes and shoes for local children in need concludes Friday evening.

“The more money we are able to raise, the more children we are able to help,” said Christmas Auction Chair, Dr. Brendhan Fritts.

Last year, 325 children were served through this event.

“This event would not be possible without the generosity of our local businesses and the individuals in our community who have a heart for helping children… We are asking the community to call in, keep the bids coming, so we can finish strong,” said Chapter President Yancy Spivey.

Funds are raised through a nightly live auction for anything from stocking stuffers and gift certificates to sporting event tickets, jewelry, and medical services. This year you can even bid for the opportunity for your child to co-marshal the Christmas Parade on Saturday or for your child to be picked up from school in a fire or police vehicle!

The Rotary Christmas Auction is live from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. and can be seen on Cable One Channel 60 for viewers in the Duncan area. To watch live online, visit duncanauction.org.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Arkansas poised to carry out first execution since 2005

    Arkansas poised to carry out first execution since 2005

    Friday, April 21 2017 12:17 AM EDT2017-04-21 04:17:38 GMT
    Friday, April 21 2017 12:17 AM EDT2017-04-21 04:17:38 GMT
    (Stephen B. Thornton/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP). In this Monday evening, April 17, 2017 photo, the sun sets behind clouds over an Arkansas State Police command post outside the Varner Unit of the Arkansas Department of Correction near Varner...(Stephen B. Thornton/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP). In this Monday evening, April 17, 2017 photo, the sun sets behind clouds over an Arkansas State Police command post outside the Varner Unit of the Arkansas Department of Correction near Varner...

    While the latest court rulings could be overturned, Arkansas now faces an uphill battle to execute any inmates before the end of April, when one of its lethal injection drugs expires.

    While the latest court rulings could be overturned, Arkansas now faces an uphill battle to execute any inmates before the end of April, when one of its lethal injection drugs expires.

  • Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

  • White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

    •   
Powered by Frankly