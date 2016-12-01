Community is invited to join LPD for Christmas tree dressing, hot cocoa

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Today, the Lawton Police Department is hosting its second annual Community Christmas Tree event.

Beginning at 6:00 this evening, LPD will open its doors to students, parents and community members to decorate a tree inside the police department's lobby with homemade ornaments. Once the tree is fully dressed, attendees will be treated to hot chocolate and cookies.



The event is open to the public and anyone can bring their own ornament to add their own personal touch to the community tree.

