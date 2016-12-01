How to: Properly dispose of fats, oils, and grease

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- City of Lawton Stormwater Management Division wants to remind you that when homeowners dump oil and grease down the drain, it contributes to sewer blockages and overflows. This leads to sewage entering storm drains and local creeks, harming wildlife.

Instead, collect oil and grease in a sealed container and throw the container away once it’s full. Remember only rain down the storm drain!

Report illicit discharges, leaks, and spills to the Stormwater Hotline, (580)581-3565. Learn more at Cityof.Lawton.OK.US.

