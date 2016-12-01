Two charged in shooting at KC Distributors - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Two charged in shooting at KC Distributors

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Ehmondriq Williams (Source Lawton Police Department) Ehmondriq Williams (Source Lawton Police Department)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Ehmondriq Williams and a seventeen-year-old minor are facing charges for the November 28 shooting at KC Distributors. The seventeen-year-old is charged with shooting with intent to kill and possession of a firearm after a previous adjudication. Williams is facing charges of accessory after the fact and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Both are being held on $100,000 bond.

On Monday Lawton Police responded to KC Distributors located at 4513 Southwest Lee Boulevard around 3:00 p.m. following reports of a disturbance. The suspect and three others fled the scene in a vehicle. An off-duty officer was in the area and followed the vehicle after hearing the gun shots. The vehicle came to a stop at Northwest 31st Street and Gore Boulevard, and the suspects got out of the vehicle and fled on foot. The off-duty officer chased the suspects and detained them as uniformed officers arrived to assist him.

No motive has been identified at this time. At last check, Delshawn Simmons was in stable condition after suffering three gunshot wounds to the torso following a fight between multiple parties in the parking lot near the gas pumps.

