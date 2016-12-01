Holiday homecoming for Sill soldiers - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Holiday homecoming for Sill soldiers

FORT SILL, OK(KSWO) -  A heartwarming welcome home, just in time for the holidays, for the soldiers of the 3rd Battalion, 2nd Air Defense Artillery. 

Family and friends attended a ceremony Thursday night on Fort Sill, in the Rinehart Fitness Center, for 40 soldiers who had spent the past 11-and-a-half months overseas.

While it can be stressful for both soldiers and their families to be apart for so long, the excitement of the reunion makes that all melt away.

In fact, Jessica Calloway and her two children had already resigned themselves to the fact that her husband, E.J., wouldn’t be there to share this Christmas with them.

“We didn't know he was coming home. We found out yesterday, but the kids didn't know it,” Jessica said.

The 3rd Battalion, 2nd Air Defense Artillery was stationed in the Central Command area of Operations, which covers the Middle East.

