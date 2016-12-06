Employee who resigned from VA Center after maggots were found in a wound now working at center in Lawton

LAWTON, Ok (KSWO/Tulsa Word) - The Physician’s Assistant (PA) who resigned from a VA Center in Talihina, Oklahoma after a patient was found to have maggots growing in a wound on his legs is now employed at the VA Center in Lawton, according to a report in the Tulsa World.

The PA, who is not being named due to the fact no charges have been filed in the incident, was re-hired in early November after resigning his position at the Talihina facility. He was originally hired at the Lawton facility in early 2016 before being transferred to the Talihina in mid-2016. He resigned from that position on October 3rd after the incident.

According to a report by the Tulsa World, the man was cleared of any wrongdoing in the incident after an investigation by the Oklahoma Department of Veterans’ Affairs.

“Once we found out he was really not culpable in this situation, we did give the Lawton facility permission to rehire him,” Shane Faulkner, public information officer for the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs, told the Tulsa World.

Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs Executive Director Myles Deering told the Tulsa World last week that the maggots in Owen Reese Peterson’s wound were discovered while he was still alive but that they were not the cause of his death.

“He did not succumb as a result of the parasites,” Deering said. “He succumbed as a result of the sepsis.”

KSWO has made phone calls to the VA Center in Lawton to request comment.

The full report by the Tulsa World can be found here: http://bit.ly/2gNBDWg

Information for this story was gathered from the Tulsa World.

Copyright KSWO 2016. All Rights Reserved