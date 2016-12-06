Down Under Sports Selects Cyril Athletes to Represent City, OK and U.S. in Australia

CYRIL, OK (KSWO)- Cyril is home to 2 athletes that have been selected to represent Oklahoma and the United States in a football tournament in Australia.

Joshua Garza and Jakobe Toahty were recognized for their dedication to their teammates, their school and their community with a selection to play as ambassadors in an international football tournament. Playing under the direction of Coach Trevor Knight, these young athletes have made their talents known on the field known in a big way. These players will fly to Australia to compete in a football tournament in June of 2017.

Each player will be responsible for raising the funds to make their once-in-a-lifetime trip a reality. These young men will be seeking the help of sponsors and football fans to earn their way. If you would like to help these young men on their journey, please reach out to Heather Christianson or Tiffany Cearnal on Facebook.

