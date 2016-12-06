2017 OAC Aviation Art Contest kicks off

OK (KSWO)- The Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission, in conjunction with the National Association of State Aviation Officials, is conducting the International Aviation Art Contest for 2017. This is a unique opportunity for your students to showcase their talents and display their artwork through the exciting world of aviation.

The art contest encourages students from Oklahoma ages 6-17 to reflect on aviation by having them design their artwork based upon this year’s chosen theme, "Above the Clouds."

Artwork will be judged in each of the three age classes based on originality, design, and usage of theme. First, second, and third place winners from each age group will be chosen. Winners will receive a certificate and a cash prize at the recognition ceremony before being judged at the national and international level.

All artwork must be mailed to the Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission, 110 N Robinson, Suite 200, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73102 by Friday, January 20, 2017.

For more information, visit www.ok.gov/OAC.

