Update on The Salvation Army 2016 Red Kettle Campaign

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The 2016 Red Kettle collections are currently 19% down compared with the same time last year.   

It could be worst if wasn’t for wonderful volunteers and bellringers such as Mr. Mike.

Mr. Mike has watched the news on thanksgiving and after the reporter shared the need for volunteer bellringers, he didn’t think twice. At the next day he called the Salvation Army to offer his help.

Mr. Mike has volunteered at least 7 hours every day ringing bells for the Salvation Army since November 25.

The Salvation Army is very thankful for his selfless dedication to such a worthy cause and we hope that his example inspires others to do the same.

