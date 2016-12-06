Altus PD investigates on-going string of burglaries

ALTUS, OK (KSWO)- Altus police are investigating a recent rash of residential, business and church burglaries.

Twenty-six burglaries have been reported in Altus since November 1st. Businesses and churches have been the victim of 7 of those burglaries. In an early morning burglary at The Freedom Church, 1400 Falcon Road, a member entered the church shortly after 6:00 a.m. and heard noises coming from within the church. Police believe that member may have caught the thief in the act and scared the burglar away. An undetermined amount of cash was taken in this burglary.

Thieves will often target homes when the owners are at work. In the business burglaries, thieves look for cash that’s left overnight.

Police are asking for the public’s help in these crimes. Call police if you see anything that might be suspicious in your neighborhood and if you have information about these crimes or any other crime, you are encouraged to contact the Altus / Jackson County Crime Stoppers at 580-482-tips (8477). You can remain anonymous and you could be eligible for a cash reward.

