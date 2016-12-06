United Way of Stephens County halfway to campaign goal - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

United Way of Stephens County halfway to campaign goal

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- The United Way of Stephens County has reached the halfway point of its 2016-17 fund-raising goal.

“We’re going to need all the help we can get,” Marty Askins, chairman of this year’s drive that helps support 14 partner agencies, admitted. “A real key this year will be the generosity of small businesses and individuals.

Contributions and pledges topped the $150,000 last week and campaign officials are hoping for a post-Thanksgiving surge that will push funds closer to the $300,000 goal.

“While our goal is $300,000, the needs of our agencies are far greater than that, so we’re encouraging anyone and everyone to consider helping us and the agencies we represent. Every dollar counts. And every dollar will be used to help local people through local agencies meet and resolve local issues,” said Askins.

Contributions can be dropped off at its office at 12 South 8th Street, Suite 9 in Duncan or mailed to P.O. Box 1632. Duncan, 73534. The telephone number is 580-255-3648.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Arkansas poised to carry out first execution since 2005

    Arkansas poised to carry out first execution since 2005

    Friday, April 21 2017 12:17 AM EDT2017-04-21 04:17:38 GMT
    Friday, April 21 2017 12:17 AM EDT2017-04-21 04:17:38 GMT
    (Stephen B. Thornton/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP). In this Monday evening, April 17, 2017 photo, the sun sets behind clouds over an Arkansas State Police command post outside the Varner Unit of the Arkansas Department of Correction near Varner...(Stephen B. Thornton/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP). In this Monday evening, April 17, 2017 photo, the sun sets behind clouds over an Arkansas State Police command post outside the Varner Unit of the Arkansas Department of Correction near Varner...

    While the latest court rulings could be overturned, Arkansas now faces an uphill battle to execute any inmates before the end of April, when one of its lethal injection drugs expires.

    While the latest court rulings could be overturned, Arkansas now faces an uphill battle to execute any inmates before the end of April, when one of its lethal injection drugs expires.

  • Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

  • White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

    •   
Powered by Frankly