United Way of Stephens County halfway to campaign goal

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- The United Way of Stephens County has reached the halfway point of its 2016-17 fund-raising goal.

“We’re going to need all the help we can get,” Marty Askins, chairman of this year’s drive that helps support 14 partner agencies, admitted. “A real key this year will be the generosity of small businesses and individuals.

Contributions and pledges topped the $150,000 last week and campaign officials are hoping for a post-Thanksgiving surge that will push funds closer to the $300,000 goal.

“While our goal is $300,000, the needs of our agencies are far greater than that, so we’re encouraging anyone and everyone to consider helping us and the agencies we represent. Every dollar counts. And every dollar will be used to help local people through local agencies meet and resolve local issues,” said Askins.

Contributions can be dropped off at its office at 12 South 8th Street, Suite 9 in Duncan or mailed to P.O. Box 1632. Duncan, 73534. The telephone number is 580-255-3648.

