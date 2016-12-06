Elgin Chamber to name Military Family of the Year - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Elgin Chamber to name Military Family of the Year

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
ELGIN, OK (KSWO) – The Elgin Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations for Elgin’s very first Military Family of the Year. Beginning in 2017, the award will be given to an outstanding military family residing in Elgin.  The winning family will receive recognition at the Elgin Chamber of Commerce Annual Banquet held February 11 and receive $300 in gift cards.

“We want to acknowledge the valuable contributions our military families make to keeping Elgin a great place to live,” said Elizabeth Griffin, Chamber President.  “Elgin is fortunate to have many military families in our community.  While we can never repay them for the sacrifices they make, we want to recognize and show our appreciation for them.”

Nomination forms can be picked up at the Elgin Chamber of Commerce, located at 8209 US Hwy 277 Suite 7 in Elgin, downloaded from the chamber website at www.elginchamber.net or the chamber’s Facebook page

Ideal candidates demonstrate individual growth, family teamwork, and community service.  Nominees must be active duty military and reside within the 73538 zip code.  Nomination forms are due January 15 and should be returned to the chamber office in person or by mail to PO Box 362 or emailed to amber.mcneil@corvias.com.  Forms should be typed.

