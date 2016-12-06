New NFL Foundation Grant Program to Expand Oklahoma High School - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

New NFL Foundation Grant Program to Expand Oklahoma High School Access to Athletic Trainers

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
OK (KSWO) –The NFL Foundation recently launched a pilot program to provide funding to public high schools with football programs that have limited or no access to an athletic trainer, including Oklahoma schools.

The NFL Foundation will award up to 150 grants to high schools in the four pilot states. Each grant will be in the amount of $35,000 awarded over a three-year period to fund an athletic training program.

"The NFL is committed to enhancing the safety of football at all levels," said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodall. "We are proud of the important work that athletic trainers do on the sidelines and in training facilities nationwide. We look forward to testing this pilot program as part of our effort to increase access to athletic trainers in local communities and improve sports safety for many more young athletes."

An athletic trainer is a licensed medical professional who has specific expertise in preventing, recognizing, treating and rehabilitating athletic injuries. However, nearly two-thirds of high schools across the country lack a full-time athletic trainer and almost thirty percent of high schools do not have any athletic trainer at all.

"The massive responsibility of keeping many hundreds of athletes safe at a particular high school should never be the responsibility of a sport coach or the athletic director, they have no training to properly handle this task," said KSI Chief Executive Officer Douglas Casa. "We are very proud to partner with this grant program that has a primary goal of increasing the number of schools serviced by an athletic trainer and to enhance the amount of medical care for those that already have some."

From now until the deadline on December 16, 2016, Oklahoma schools can apply online at AthleticTrainerGrant.com.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

