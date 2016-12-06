Lack of sleep leads to risks comparable to drunk driving

OK (KSWO)- If you're not getting the recommended seven hours of sleep at night, studies show you're more likely to get in a car crash.



That's per AAA. They say drivers who miss between one to two hours of sleep at night nearly double their risk for a crash. In fact, they say drivers that sleep less than five hours per night have crash risks comparable to someone driving drunk.



So if you're hitting the road this holiday season, remember to travel during the day, schedule breaks every two hours, travel with an alert passenger, and take turns driving.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.