Video of OU football player punching woman to be released

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- The surveillance video of an Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon punching a woman two years ago will be released to the public.

That's after the Oklahoma Supreme Court ruled that the video was part of court record which makes it available to the public. The Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters sued to get the video released.

Mixon was suspended from playing in 2014 and later sentenced in court to a year of probation in a plea deal. The question of when the video will be released was not immediately answered.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.