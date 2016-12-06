Oklahoma City police seek suspects in separate slayings - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Oklahoma City police seek suspects in separate slayings

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Oklahoma City police say no arrests have been made in two separate slayings in the city.

Police say the first was Monday afternoon in southwest Oklahoma city where 21-year-old Ulises Lopez was found dead inside a home by officers responding to a call of unknown trouble.

Police say the home showed obvious signs of a struggle. No suspected cause of death was released.

The second slaying was later Monday in a shooting that left one man dead and a second critically wounded.

Police say an officer on the city's northwest side heard gunshots and saw one man collapse in the street. Police then found 33-year-old Bruce Griffin dead inside a vehicle nearby.

No suspect information has been released in either case.

