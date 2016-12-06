Highland Cemetery votes to get motion-sensor cameras to prevent vandalism

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Today, the Highland Cemetery board voted to go forward in getting motion-sensor cameras around the cemetery to catch any vandals.

We told you weeks before about vandalism at the Lawton cemetery, overturned gravestones and special tokens for loved ones stolen. This pushed the board to take some action.

If funding is approved, they should have a motion sensor surveillance system set up in about 8 weeks. When the sensor is tripped, a camera will be set off and take pictures of possible vandals.

The board also plans to put up signs alerting any one to the cameras.

