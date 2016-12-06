Vets seek new careers at civilian job fair - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Vets seek new careers at civilian job fair

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Transitioning military veterans had the chance to find new careers today.

A job fair hosted by civilian jobs aimed to help those veterans and their families find a new career not only locally but nationwide.

Veterans could learn about everything from aviation, medical, sales, and more...

The event coordinator, Brianna Kenney, says the job fair is a good way to give back to our veterans.

"We're trying to give back to the vets and their family as well. Help them find employment in the areas they plan on retiring or transitioning to. We have over 50 events nationwide every year," said Kenney.

If you missed today's job fair, head on over to civilianjobs.com. If you are prior or active duty military, you can create a profile that will give you access to companies looking to hire.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.

