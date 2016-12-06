Electrical fire causes thousands in damages to Lawton home

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A house fire that started around 8:00 this morning was likely caused by an electrical issue.



The fire that started caused between $30,000-$35,000 in damage to a house on Northwest Arlington Avenue.



Fire officials say the fire only took ten minutes to put out, but the home is uninhabitable at this time. Most of the damage was isolated in the attic near where the fire started.



Luckily, no one was hurt in the blaze.

