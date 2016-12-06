Ag in the Classroom lessons adds meaning to holidays

OK (KSWO)- A corn cob doll, a cotton ball angel, and an okra pod Santa are some of the simple toys kids can make with Oklahoma’s agricultural products.

Ag in the Classroom curriculum is offered free of charge to Oklahoma teachers by the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry. Various activities from the PreK-12 curriculum are featured each month on the website to add meaning to special holidays and seasons while improving students’ understanding of plants, soil and the importance of agriculture to the state’s economy.

“Most kids today are not exposed to agriculture, and they do not make connections to agriculture on a daily basis,” said AITC coordinator Cheri Long. “They often just think their food comes from the grocery store. Ag In The Classroom is an essential part of a well-rounded education and helps to ensure students learn how they are connected to agriculture and the vital role it plays in their lives.”

Oklahoma teachers who use this agriculture-based curriculum help their students learn about the diversity of agriculture from our state’s Christmas tree farms to the annual cotton harvest. They also learn that sorghum molasses gives gingerbread men their special flavor and can enjoy making their own paper to wrap gifts.

Ideas for these holiday crafts and many more can be found at www.agclassroom.org/ok.

