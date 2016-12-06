OSDH Encourages Preparedness for Winter Weather - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

OSDH Encourages Preparedness for Winter Weather

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

OK (KSWO)- As cooler temperatures make their way into the state, the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) encourages the public to begin preparation for the upcoming winter weather season.

Proper planning can reduce the risk of injury and illness while also ensuring a family is prepared for a major winter weather event.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advises infants less than 1 year of age should never sleep in a cold room because infants lose body heat more easily than adults. Babies should not be wrapped in blankets. It is also important for adults age 65 and older to remain in a warm atmosphere as they often make less body heat because of a slower metabolism and less physical activity.

It’s important to use caution when heating a home with a fireplace, space heater or wood stove, using them only when they are properly vented.

“You can protect yourself from carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning by installing a battery-operated CO detector,” said Scott Sproat, director of the OSDH Emergency Preparedness and Response Service. “Never use generators, grills, camp stoves, or similar devices inside the house, in basements, in garages, or near windows.”

If the indoor temperature cannot be safely maintained, temporary arrangements should be made to stay elsewhere.

Other tips to prepare for winter weather include:

  • Wear multiple layers of clothing to stay warm and stay as dry as possible.
  • Know what to do if basic utility services are cut off for an extended period of time.
  • Have your car winterized before winter storm season. Keep the gas tank full.
  • To keep pipes from freezing, wrap them in insulation or layers of old newspapers covered with plastic.
  • Carry extra clothing, blankets and high-energy snacks in your car.
  • Bring pets/companion animals inside or to sheltered areas with non-frozen drinking water during winter weather.

For more information about preparing for winter weather and other events, visit www.ready.gov.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Arkansas poised to carry out first execution since 2005

    Arkansas poised to carry out first execution since 2005

    Friday, April 21 2017 12:11 AM EDT2017-04-21 04:11:29 GMT
    Friday, April 21 2017 12:11 AM EDT2017-04-21 04:11:29 GMT
    (Stephen B. Thornton/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP). In this Monday evening, April 17, 2017 photo, the sun sets behind clouds over an Arkansas State Police command post outside the Varner Unit of the Arkansas Department of Correction near Varner...(Stephen B. Thornton/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP). In this Monday evening, April 17, 2017 photo, the sun sets behind clouds over an Arkansas State Police command post outside the Varner Unit of the Arkansas Department of Correction near Varner...

    While the latest court rulings could be overturned, Arkansas now faces an uphill battle to execute any inmates before the end of April, when one of its lethal injection drugs expires.

    While the latest court rulings could be overturned, Arkansas now faces an uphill battle to execute any inmates before the end of April, when one of its lethal injection drugs expires.

  • Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

  • White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

    •   
Powered by Frankly