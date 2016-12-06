OSDH Encourages Preparedness for Winter Weather

OK (KSWO)- As cooler temperatures make their way into the state, the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) encourages the public to begin preparation for the upcoming winter weather season.

Proper planning can reduce the risk of injury and illness while also ensuring a family is prepared for a major winter weather event.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advises infants less than 1 year of age should never sleep in a cold room because infants lose body heat more easily than adults. Babies should not be wrapped in blankets. It is also important for adults age 65 and older to remain in a warm atmosphere as they often make less body heat because of a slower metabolism and less physical activity.

It’s important to use caution when heating a home with a fireplace, space heater or wood stove, using them only when they are properly vented.

“You can protect yourself from carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning by installing a battery-operated CO detector,” said Scott Sproat, director of the OSDH Emergency Preparedness and Response Service. “Never use generators, grills, camp stoves, or similar devices inside the house, in basements, in garages, or near windows.”

If the indoor temperature cannot be safely maintained, temporary arrangements should be made to stay elsewhere.

Other tips to prepare for winter weather include:

Wear multiple layers of clothing to stay warm and stay as dry as possible.

Know what to do if basic utility services are cut off for an extended period of time.

Have your car winterized before winter storm season. Keep the gas tank full.

To keep pipes from freezing, wrap them in insulation or layers of old newspapers covered with plastic.

Carry extra clothing, blankets and high-energy snacks in your car.

Bring pets/companion animals inside or to sheltered areas with non-frozen drinking water during winter weather.

For more information about preparing for winter weather and other events, visit www.ready.gov.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.