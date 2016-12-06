SWOSU pharmacy program receives $50K donation from graduates - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

SWOSU pharmacy program receives $50K donation from graduates

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
WEATHERFORD, OK (KSWO)- Southwestern Oklahoma State University’s College of Pharmacy recently honored its 50-year pharmacy graduates (Class of 1966). However, the graduates had a surprise of their own; they raised $50,000 to establish a scholarship fund.

“Pharmacy has been good to me and my family, and this was a good chance to give back and help someone else along the way,” class spokesperson Doyle High said.

The $50,000 will be used for the 50-Year Pharmacy Class Scholarship Fund with the SWOSU Pharmacy Alumni Foundation. The Class of 1966 challenges future 50-year pharmacy classes to donate to the fund to help make it grow even more.

The College of Pharmacy celebrated its 75th Anniversary in 2014 and continues its dedication to excellence in pharmacy education.

