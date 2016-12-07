OK fugitive arrested in Midwest City for April crash that killed - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

OK fugitive arrested in Midwest City for April crash that killed 3

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source OHP) (Source OHP)

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)– In a joint effort between the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the Metro Fugitive Task Force and the U.S. Marshals Service, fugitive David Blair was arrested Tuesday.

Blair had been on the run since April, when he was charged with three counts of second-degree murder after three people died in a crash on I-35. On April 17, Blair was traveling northbound at a high rate of speed in the Oklahoma City metro area when his vehicle left the road, went through the cable barrier and entered the southbound lanes. He crashed into a vehicle on the southbound side, killing a 43-year-old man and a 2-year-old girl. A passenger in Blair’s vehicle died later. Drugs were found in his system at the time of the crash.

Officials pinpointed Blair’s location in Midwest City on Tuesday. Blair surrendered without incident.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Arkansas poised to carry out first execution since 2005

    Arkansas poised to carry out first execution since 2005

    Friday, April 21 2017 12:11 AM EDT2017-04-21 04:11:29 GMT
    Friday, April 21 2017 12:11 AM EDT2017-04-21 04:11:29 GMT
    (Stephen B. Thornton/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP). In this Monday evening, April 17, 2017 photo, the sun sets behind clouds over an Arkansas State Police command post outside the Varner Unit of the Arkansas Department of Correction near Varner...(Stephen B. Thornton/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP). In this Monday evening, April 17, 2017 photo, the sun sets behind clouds over an Arkansas State Police command post outside the Varner Unit of the Arkansas Department of Correction near Varner...

    While the latest court rulings could be overturned, Arkansas now faces an uphill battle to execute any inmates before the end of April, when one of its lethal injection drugs expires.

    While the latest court rulings could be overturned, Arkansas now faces an uphill battle to execute any inmates before the end of April, when one of its lethal injection drugs expires.

  • Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

  • White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

    •   
Powered by Frankly