OK fugitive arrested in Midwest City for April crash that killed 3

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)– In a joint effort between the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the Metro Fugitive Task Force and the U.S. Marshals Service, fugitive David Blair was arrested Tuesday.

Blair had been on the run since April, when he was charged with three counts of second-degree murder after three people died in a crash on I-35. On April 17, Blair was traveling northbound at a high rate of speed in the Oklahoma City metro area when his vehicle left the road, went through the cable barrier and entered the southbound lanes. He crashed into a vehicle on the southbound side, killing a 43-year-old man and a 2-year-old girl. A passenger in Blair’s vehicle died later. Drugs were found in his system at the time of the crash.

Officials pinpointed Blair’s location in Midwest City on Tuesday. Blair surrendered without incident.

