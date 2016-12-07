PSO customers may be eligible for one-time rebate

TULSA, OK (KSWO) – Former PSO customers who received service and discontinued service between January 15 and November 10, 2016 are now also eligible to apply for a one-time refund.

Beginning November 29, current PSO customers began receiving a credit on their bill reflecting a partial refund of interim base rates. The refund is in accordance with an order issued by the Oklahoma Corporation Commission (OCC) on December 1.

Former customers have six months to request a refund from PSO. The deadline to apply is June 1, 2017. The number to call to apply for the refund is 1-888-216-3523.

All others who were customers during that time and remain on the PSO system will receive the refund as a credit on their PSO bill.

