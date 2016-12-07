Simmons Center 15th annual Christmas Auction ends Monday - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Simmons Center 15th annual Christmas Auction ends Monday

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- You still have until next Monday to place your bid for charity and beautiful Christmas decorations down at the Simmons Center in Duncan.

This is their 15th year to auction items off for charities in Stephens County. They started just auctioning off trees in the beginning but they have expanded to any handcrafted Christmas decorations.

The director of Duncan Convention and Visitors Bureau says they give back to all kinds of organizations, from the Stephens County Humane Society to the Duncan Little Theater.

"So, it's a really nice mix of all the different organizations in our community that all just need a little bit of extra help over the holidays because sometimes their financial resources can be stretched a little thinner during the holiday season," said Lois Dawn Jones, Duncan Convention and Visitors Bureau Director.

The last chance to put in your bid for the silent auction is next Monday, December 12th from 5 to 6 that evening in the lobby of the Jack A. Mowrer Convention Center.

They will have food and music as everyone puts down their final bids.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Arkansas poised to carry out first execution since 2005

    Arkansas poised to carry out first execution since 2005

    Friday, April 21 2017 12:18 AM EDT2017-04-21 04:18:12 GMT
    Friday, April 21 2017 12:18 AM EDT2017-04-21 04:18:12 GMT
    (Stephen B. Thornton/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP). In this Monday evening, April 17, 2017 photo, the sun sets behind clouds over an Arkansas State Police command post outside the Varner Unit of the Arkansas Department of Correction near Varner...(Stephen B. Thornton/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP). In this Monday evening, April 17, 2017 photo, the sun sets behind clouds over an Arkansas State Police command post outside the Varner Unit of the Arkansas Department of Correction near Varner...

    While the latest court rulings could be overturned, Arkansas now faces an uphill battle to execute any inmates before the end of April, when one of its lethal injection drugs expires.

    While the latest court rulings could be overturned, Arkansas now faces an uphill battle to execute any inmates before the end of April, when one of its lethal injection drugs expires.

  • Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

  • White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

    •   
Powered by Frankly