Simmons Center 15th annual Christmas Auction ends Monday

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- You still have until next Monday to place your bid for charity and beautiful Christmas decorations down at the Simmons Center in Duncan.

This is their 15th year to auction items off for charities in Stephens County. They started just auctioning off trees in the beginning but they have expanded to any handcrafted Christmas decorations.

The director of Duncan Convention and Visitors Bureau says they give back to all kinds of organizations, from the Stephens County Humane Society to the Duncan Little Theater.

"So, it's a really nice mix of all the different organizations in our community that all just need a little bit of extra help over the holidays because sometimes their financial resources can be stretched a little thinner during the holiday season," said Lois Dawn Jones, Duncan Convention and Visitors Bureau Director.

The last chance to put in your bid for the silent auction is next Monday, December 12th from 5 to 6 that evening in the lobby of the Jack A. Mowrer Convention Center.

They will have food and music as everyone puts down their final bids.

