77th Army Band's annual holiday concert is this Friday

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- If you're a fan of holiday tunes, then you don't want to miss the 77th Army Band's annual holiday concert this Friday.

The performance offers something for everyone from big band and country to rock.The band will play several selections from your favorite holiday movies.

Commander Bridgette Brenmark compares it to telling a story through song.

"As an Army band, we have a lot of fabulous professional musicians, who've worked really, really hard on this program. And it's going to be really fabulous music.lt'll be a lot of fun also. We definitely want to get everyone in the holiday spirit and have a great time," said Brenmark, Commander of the 77th Army Band.

The concert is set for Friday at McMahon Auditorium. It is free and open to everyone. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. the performance begins at seven.

