Man who hit Chatty police chief faces misdemeanor DUI charge

CHATTANOOGA, OK (KSWO)- In our continuing coverage, we're learning more about the man charged with drunk driving, after hitting the Chattanooga police chief, head-on, last weekend.

Peter Calvillo is facing only a misdemeanor charge for hitting that patrol car, despite this being his second DUI arrest in just over a year.



We took a closer look at the case, and discovered that Calvillo was charged with DUI last November in Tillman County, and received a one-year deferred sentence.



That sentence ended last month, and since Calvillo had no other drunk driving incidents during that time, and he followed all the terms of his probation, the case was dismissed.



That's the legal basis for the misdemeanor charge in this most recent incident. He's due to appear in court next month.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.