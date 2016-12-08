Share your Christmas with those in need in our community

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- As you check things off your holiday shopping this weekend, we hope you'll think about how you can help a family in need.

Share part of your Christmas this Saturday at the Lawton area WalMart stores. What you give will stay right here in our area and, for the Lawton Food Bank and the Salvation Army, the needs are great.



"We're in a world where a lot of people are more concerned about themselves at times so when we see events like this, it kind of shows what the real gift of Christmas is, which is that it's better to give than it is to receive. We hope a lot of people will be giving that day but we also imagine the people receiving those donations will also be excited to know the community really cares about them," said Captain Israel Roseno of the Lawton Salvation Army.



The Lawton Salvation Army is always looking for donations is a great way to get involved. Just come out to Walmart and grab any toy, whether that be these cars or maybe you want to grab a board game, anything works. What's important is that you come out on Saturday and help those in need this Christmas season. The needs are both great and basic.

"Kids clothes, kid’s toys, shoes, all sorts of Christmas presents we can use. We also have a shelter so we can use some bedding, some towels, some cleaning supplies. Disposable plates, forks, knives spoons," said Captain Roseno.

Everything you give will stay in our area, helping the local Salvation Army and Lawton Food Bank.

"This is sorely needed and we're excited so we'll be able to make sure that everyone has enough food to get them through the holidays and on into 2017," said Jeri Mosiman, the Executive Director of Lawton Food Bank

If you can't make it out, you'll be able to donate online thanks to the support of Citi National Bank.

"They can always go to our website to make an online donation, they can go to the channel website, it'll link to our website. They can go to CNB1901.com, there's a link there and they can make a secure, online donation for as much as they feel comfortable," said Brent Hammond the Marketing Director of Citi National Bank.

So make sure you come out and see us this Saturday at Share your Christmas. We'll be in the parking lot of the Walmart on Sheridan Road.

Santa's elves have told us he'll be stopping by! Come out and take a picture for your facebook page and we'll be taking some to post on KSWO.com. We look forward to seeing you!

