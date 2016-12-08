CU seeks volunteers for MLK Jr. Day of Service

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Families, students, congregations, employees, and individuals of all ages and backgrounds will come together to celebrate MLK Day by making a difference in their communities. The annual observance serves to transform Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s life and teachings into community service that helps solve social problems and strengthens communities.

Volunteers from Cameron University and the Lawton-Fort Sill community will participate in the national Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service on Monday, January 16, 2017.

CU officials are hoping to recruit over 400 volunteers for the event. To volunteer, register online at www.cameron.edu/mlkcelebration/dayofservice or call the Office of Campus Life at 580-581-2217. The volunteers will work on community projects from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Online volunteer registration will close on January 9 so that project assignments can be determined.

