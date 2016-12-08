Displaced Halliburton employees eligible for extended unemployment benefits

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- Displaced employees of Halliburton Energy Services in Duncan could be eligible for extended unemployment benefits.

The Oklahoma's Employment Security Commission announcement came yesterday. The extension stems from several petitions recognized by the Trade Act Program by the U.S. Department of Labor.

Former employees of Halliburton in manufacturing, finance, and administration are eligible for the benefits.



To learn more or apply for Trade Act benefits, contact your nearest Workforce Oklahoma Center at 1-888-980-WORK.

