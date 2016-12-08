EPA Grant Will Help Choctaw Nation of OK Support Environmental Education

DALLAS, TX (KSWO)- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Gulf of Mexico Program has awarded the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma a $29,947 cooperative agreement to promote environmental education.

“The Choctaw Nation is excited to be able to work with EPA to teach tribal members and area elementary and high school students about the impact of litter on waterways, water conservation measures and recycling. We hope to be able to help change the way our communities think about their environment and make a significant improvement for generations to come,” said Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma Director of Environmental Sustainability Tracy Horst.

The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma will develop a hands-on program of educational activities and recycling support to school children, elder and civic groups to emphasize the critical role of individuals in reducing litter, protecting and conserving local waters, and making a positive impact on climate change.

“We’re honored to be partnering with the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma to raise awareness about community climate resilience. Particularly excited to be working with folks of all ages to gain perspectives from all segments of this group of stakeholders,” said Ben Scaggs, Director, EPA-Gulf of Mexico Program.

