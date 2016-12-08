EPA Grant Will Help Choctaw Nation of OK Support Environmental E - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

EPA Grant Will Help Choctaw Nation of OK Support Environmental Education

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

DALLAS, TX (KSWO)- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Gulf of Mexico Program has awarded the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma a $29,947 cooperative agreement to promote environmental education.

“The Choctaw Nation is excited to be able to work with EPA to teach tribal members and area elementary and high school students about the impact of litter on waterways, water conservation measures and recycling. We hope to be able to help change the way our communities think about their environment and make a significant improvement for generations to come,” said Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma Director of Environmental Sustainability Tracy Horst.

The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma will develop a hands-on program of educational activities and recycling support to school children, elder and civic groups to emphasize the critical role of individuals in reducing litter, protecting and conserving local waters, and making a positive impact on climate change.

 “We’re honored to be partnering with the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma to raise awareness about community climate resilience. Particularly excited to be working with folks of all ages to gain perspectives from all segments of this group of stakeholders,” said Ben Scaggs, Director, EPA-Gulf of Mexico Program.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Arkansas poised to carry out first execution since 2005

    Arkansas poised to carry out first execution since 2005

    Friday, April 21 2017 12:18 AM EDT2017-04-21 04:18:12 GMT
    Friday, April 21 2017 12:18 AM EDT2017-04-21 04:18:12 GMT
    (Stephen B. Thornton/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP). In this Monday evening, April 17, 2017 photo, the sun sets behind clouds over an Arkansas State Police command post outside the Varner Unit of the Arkansas Department of Correction near Varner...(Stephen B. Thornton/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP). In this Monday evening, April 17, 2017 photo, the sun sets behind clouds over an Arkansas State Police command post outside the Varner Unit of the Arkansas Department of Correction near Varner...

    While the latest court rulings could be overturned, Arkansas now faces an uphill battle to execute any inmates before the end of April, when one of its lethal injection drugs expires.

    While the latest court rulings could be overturned, Arkansas now faces an uphill battle to execute any inmates before the end of April, when one of its lethal injection drugs expires.

  • Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Nervous about China, Southeast Asia gets Trump's attention

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:16 GMT

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

  • White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    White House pushes uncertain bid to revive health care bill

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:38:09 GMT
    During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)During a White House news conference, Trump said progress was being made on a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system. (Source: CNN)

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

    The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.

    •   
Powered by Frankly