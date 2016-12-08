High School students tour potential careers at GPTC

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Following a 20-year tradition, over the past few days, Great Plains Technology Center has opened its doors to nearly 1,600 sophomore students from 13 area high schools.



The goal of today's tour of what the technology has to offer was to help students find an engaging trade and career that they can take with them after graduation to become productive members of society.



Jochelle Desire is a Lawton High School senior and a second-year residential carpentry student at Great Plains Technology Center. She says this outreach program encourages her and her peers to learn skills that cannot be taught in a traditional classroom setting.



“I joined the ambassador program last year because I really liked what they were doing. We do a lot of community things. We do a lot of learning, team building, etiquette, business attire, resumes. We help each other. I think everyone should learn a trade to have something to contribute,” said Desire.

In addition to a tour, the students participated in hands-on activities in two career program areas.

Joelle Jolly, the Director of Student Services, says nothing compares to watching a student find a career that interests them.

"Just finding that student that just hits that spark, that makes that connection with a career that might work for them. That's what makes it all worthwhile,” said Jolly.

Jolly says on average about two-thirds of the students who participate in the event end up applying for one of the programs.

If you would like to learn more about what the Great Plains Technology Center has to offer, visit their website.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.