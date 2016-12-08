7News Editorial: Share Your Christmas

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Each year in our community, there’s a tremendous need for families who are less fortunate. Many do not have food, clothing, or the ability to provide toys for their kids this holiday season.

In an effort to help, KSWO created “Share Your Christmas”. The Lawton Walmarts, Midas, Gene Burke Auto Glass, Robinson Air, City National Bank & 7News have partnered to help the Lawton Food Bank and the Salvation Army during the holidays.

Share Your Christmas is this Saturday, December 10th from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. 7News will broadcast live during that time at the Sheridan Road Walmart here in Lawton and we would love for you to come out and see us.

If you can’t make it by the Sheridan road Walmart, donations can be dropped off at any of the Lawton Walmarts with all proceeds benefitting the Lawton Food Bank and the Salvation Army.

Now, none of this will be possible without the generosity of YOU. Our goal is to fill a large Walmart truck full of clothing, food, toys and your monetary donations.

Please come out this Saturday and help us make a difference in our community.

