Altus Coats for Kids Program

ALTUS, OK (KSWO): Children all over Jackson County are in need of your help to keep them warm with a winter coat.

“All across Jackson County there are families struggling to meet their basic needs and we want to help. Every year the Salvation Army provides us with a list of the number of new coats needed. We believe every child deserves the gift of warmth. Our goal is to make sure that each child on that list receives a brand-new jacket to open Christmas morning,” Altus Fire Chief Kyle Davis says.

For 18 years, the Altus Fire Department has assisted the Salvation Army with the distribution of holiday gifts and food baskets, and children’s coats. This year, Coats for Kids needs over 200 coats.

If you would like to donate to Coats for Kids, you can stop by either the North Main Fire Station or Central Fire Station. For more information, contact the Altus Fire Department at 580-481-2231.

