4 hospitalized after string of accidents on Lee Blvd in Lawton

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Lawton police believe a man may have suffered a medical condition before crashing into four vehicles on Lee Boulevard today

The first accident was reported just before noon at Lee and Second Street. Police say the driver then continued west on Lee and crashed into vehicles at 17th, 27th, and 38th street.

The last accident sent the driver through a barb-wired fence and into a field. He was taken to a hospital by ambulance.

Two adults and a child from the other vehicle involved in the 38th Street accident were taken to a hospital also. No word on any of their conditions.

Copyright 2016 KSWO. All rights reserved.